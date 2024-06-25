Ken Barlow is forecasting a nice weekend

Good Tuesday morning!

After showers and thunderstorms missed most of the area overnight, skies will brighten up today.

It is very humid out there this morning with our dewpoint at a tropical 70-degrees!

The dewpoint will drop as today moves along and the air will become much more comfortable.

Along with the sunshine, warm temperatures in the 80’s will be back as well.

A cooler but sunny day is on the way Wednesday, after the small chance of an early shower.

The best chance of rain this week will be on Friday.

The weekend looks sunny and a bit on the cool side.

Have a great day!

Ken