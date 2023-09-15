Ken Barlow is forecasting a much cooler weekend

Good Friday morning!

After a summery flashback on Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 80’s, a cooler day is on the way today.

Scattered showers early this morning will slowly move away from the area and partial sun will return.

However, an isolated shower or thundershower is possible this afternoon.

Skies will clear late today and that will leave us with a much cooler weekend.

Temperatures today and all weekend will remain in the 70’s or near 70-degrees during the day with partial to mostly sunny skies.

Don’t give up on summer just yet, temperatures in the eighties will be back next week!

Have a great weekend!

Ken