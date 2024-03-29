Ken Barlow is forecasting a milder weekend

Good Friday morning!

On this Good Friday, the weather looks mostly good, with partial sunshine and just a shower or two as temperatures climb back into the middle 40’s.

Saturday looks mainly dry as well with a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry with just a few scattered rain showers possible.

Rain showers will likely redevelop on Monday before a big warm up next week!

By the Twins home opener next Thursday (April 4th) we should see sunshine along with temperatures approaching 60-degrees.

Have a great weekend!

Ken