Ken Barlow is forecasting ‘a little’ snow Valentine’s evening and night

Good Tuesday morning!

Mainly cloudy skies with only a few breaks of sun are in the forecast today before a little bit of light snow brushes the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Accumulations will be on the light side (under 1”) in the Twin Cities and areas to the north. More snow is likely south metro into Southern Minnesota (1”-3”) including the far South Metro. The highest amounts of snow tomorrow evening will fall just south of the metro.

While there is still no true Arctic Air in the forecast, much cooler weather will move into the state Thursday night into the start of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken