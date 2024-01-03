Ken Barlow is forecasting a little bit of light snow ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

The quiet and mild weather we’ve had pretty much of the season will stick around this week as temperatures dip a little bit from time to time, but temperatures also remain above the normal for January.

We do see some signs of a cooler extended forecast, but for now, the mild weather wins the weather week.

The forecast is looking a little more hopeful for snow-lovers, but the main storm track for this weekend’s and next week’s snow will remain south of the state.

We will likely see some light accumulations this weekend, but no major snowstorms are in the forecast.

Things may change, but for now, we will be on the lighter side of the storm.

Have a great day!

Ken