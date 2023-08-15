Ken Barlow is forecasting a hot weekend!

Good Tuesday morning!

Clear skies this morning will lead to areas of patchy areas of fog burning away by later this morning as sunshine gets to work.

More sunshine and even warmer weather will be around on Wednesday with gusty southwesterly winds and temperatures reaching well into the 80’s by late afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday evening, a severe storm is possible through roughly 10 pm Wednesday.

The biggest story of the weekend is the return of summertime 90’s in the forecast!

The 90’s will last into next week as well.

Have a great day!

Ken