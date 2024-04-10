Ken Barlow is forecasting a gorgeous weekend

Good Wednesday morning!

Finally, the sun broke out of the clouds on Tuesday and temperatures responded by jumping into the 60’s for the first time in nearly a month.

Temperatures will be even warmer temperatures today, and we should reach the upper 60’s to near 70-degrees.

An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but most of today will be dry.

The warmest weather of the year will then move into the state just in time for the weekend. We can expect temperatures in the 70’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken