Ken Barlow is forecasting a few showers today

Good Wednesday morning!

Clouds and a few showers have moved into parts of the state this morning.

The day will be mostly cloudy, but the showers will not be nearly as intense and not as long-lasting as they were last week.

In fact, most areas will see a total of a tenth to a quarter an inch of rain showers.

The weather will be much drier for Friday as

skies will clear once again by later Thursday night.

The drier and brighter weather should last right into at least the start of the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken