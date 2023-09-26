Ken Barlow is forecasting a few more showers

Good Tuesday morning!

The weekend storm is still spinning overhead this morning and this means there will be an ongoing chance of more showers today.

Finally, the storm moves away midweek and by Wednesday skies will remain mostly cloudy, but it will be mostly dry.

A big warm up is on the way starting on Friday and temperatures will stay near 80-degrees for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

By the way, so far this September we’ve picked up just over 4” of rain. The last time a month had that much rain was August of 2022!

Have a great day!

Ken