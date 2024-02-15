Ken Barlow is forecasting a few chilly days and then another warm up

Good Thursday morning!

After snow accumulated 2” to 6” overnight (with locally higher amounts), the snow ended around midnight.

The time between when the snow ended and this morning’s drive has given MNDOT a chance to get most area roads in much better driving conditions than we had last night.

However, we should still expect slick roads, ramps and overpasses this morning as temperatures remain in the 20’s.

While there is still no true Arctic Air in the forecast, much cooler weather will move into the state tonight and Friday, before a slow warming as we head into the weekend.

Next week will be another very mild week as temperatures rise into the 40’s.

Have a great day!

Ken