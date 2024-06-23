Ken Barlow is forecasting a drier week of weather
Good Sunday morning!
Today will be the day we’ve been waiting for!
Sunshine and low humidity and warm temperatures will all be ours today to wrap up the weekend (and a very wet stretch of weather)}.
Monday will be warm and humid with the increasing threat of a thunderstorm toward evening through about midnight. An isolated severe storm is possible, but a lot of the heavier thunderstorms look like they will form over Wisconsin.
The wet weather moves along on Tuesday, and it will get hot…but for only one day!
A cooler but sunny day is on the way Wednesday.
Have a great weekend!
Ken