Ken Barlow is forecasting a cool start to the week

Good Monday morning!

The weather this past Easter weekend didn’t disappoint here in the Twin Cities, but it was a damp day yesterday across far Southern Minnesota.

Today, a few rain and/or snow showers will be possible across the metro after 10 AM right on into the evening hours. No icing and no accumulation of snow are expected across the Metro. The rain/snow will not last all day, it will be of the showery type.

It will turn windy on Wednesday as skies slowly clear in Minnesota, heavy snow will be falling across much of Wisconsin. Some spots across Eastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay and Milwaukee could see over 6” of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Just in time for the Twins home opener on Thursday, the winds die down and temperatures will recover into the lower 50’s.

We can then expect 60-degrees or warmer weather to take over on Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken