Ken Barlow is forecasting a cool and damp day today

Good Monday morning!

A much cooler week is on the way, starting today.

The difference between today and the rest of the week is the rain expected today.

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms with occasional heavy rain will fall on and off today.

Puddles and some standing water are likely on area roads.

Dakota, Rice, Goodhue and Wabasha counties are under a flood watch today for 2” to 3”+ and the rest of the area should see between 1” and 2” by late tonight.

The rain threat lessens toward midnight and Tuesday will be sunny and dry with comfortably cool temperatures in the 70s, which will last into the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken