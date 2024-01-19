Ken Barlow is forecasting a chilly weekend, followed by a January thaw

Good Friday morning!

Temperatures today will be cold once again, and once again we are going to feel wind chills from -10 to -15 across the metro.

Today will also be a mostly cloudy day along with a few flurries. No accumulation is expected anywhere in the state.

After another chilly day, tomorrow the forecast shows that this cold will be followed by a January thaw starting next week.

Temperatures this weekend will slowly begin to rise after a Saturday morning low temperature in the single numbers below zero.

Sunday afternoon we should see the lower 20’s for the first time since *last Thursday.

Also, by Monday, our temperatures will rise above 32-degrees for the first time since the 5th of this month!

No major snowstorms are in the forecast, but a bit of freezing drizzle and/or flight snow are possible by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have a great weekend!

Ken