Ken Barlow is forecasting a chilly St Patrick’s Day
Good Thursday morning!After yesterday’s warm temperatures in the 60’s, that cooldown we’ve been talking about all week is on the way…but not until this weekend.The cold push of air for the weekend will be accompanied by very strong winds, espcially on Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon a northwesterly wind will gust as high as 45 mph with temperatures in the 40’s.The winds will continue on Sunday, they just be quite as strong. The strong wind will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.In fact, by Sunday the gusty winds will make afternoon temperatures in the 30’s feel like the 20’s.Another cold day is coming on Monday, before temperatures bounce back into the upper 40’s by Tuesday.Have a great day!Ken