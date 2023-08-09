Ken Barlow is forecasting a chance for thunderstorms today.

By KSTP
Ken Barlow
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Wednesday morning!

We will see bright sunshine to start the day today, but by early this afternoon we may see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but no all-day rains are expected.

However, we do need the rain as we continue to struggle through a rather deep drought.

Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees) and it looks like we will have another chance of a few more thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

As always, an isolated severe storm is possible, but a big severe weather outbreak is not expected.

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s for most of next weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken