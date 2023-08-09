Ken Barlow is forecasting a chance for thunderstorms today.

Good Wednesday morning!

We will see bright sunshine to start the day today, but by early this afternoon we may see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but no all-day rains are expected.

However, we do need the rain as we continue to struggle through a rather deep drought.

Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees) and it looks like we will have another chance of a few more thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

As always, an isolated severe storm is possible, but a big severe weather outbreak is not expected.

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s for most of next weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken