Ken Barlow is forecasting a bit of weekend snow

Good Friday morning!

Today will be another cloudy and quiet day across Minnesota. A little patchy freezing drizzle and a few flurries are possible at times today. A few slick spots are possible this morning.

The forecast is looking a little more hopeful for snow-lovers with up to an inch of snow possible from tonight through Saturday night across the Twin Cities area.

Heavier amounts of 3”-6” are likely for parts of North and Northeastern Minnesota, starting later this afternoon and continuing through Saturday night and possibly early Sunday.

The steadier and heavier snow from next week’s snow, still looks like it will remain just south of the state.

After some light accumulations this weekend, a bit more snow looks likely next week.

The coldest air of the season looks like it’s on the way later next week!

Ken