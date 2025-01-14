Ken Barlow is forecasting a big warm up…soon

Good Tuesday morning,

*COLD WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM FOR WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS -26 AT TIMES*

It’s cold out there…again.

Temperatures are at the lowest of the entire winter this morning with most areas reporting well below zero readings.

So far this winter, seven below zero is the coldest temperature recorded so far. This morning, we are right there again.

A big warming is about to begin.

Temperatures on Wednesday will rise to near 30-degrees by the afternoon and shoot into the 30’s on Thursday and Friday.

Another Arctic air mass is ready to move in over the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken