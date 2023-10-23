Ken Barlow is forecasting a beautiful start to the week

Good Monday morning!

We may still some scattered early morning showers before skies clear and the air really warms up!

Temperatures will rise into the middle 60’s by this afternoon and we have several more warm days ahead this week.

After a dry and mild evening, showers and possible thunderstorms will arrive after midnight.

The showers and thunderstorms will last into Tuesday as well.

More showers will develop on Wednesday and Thursday, but both days will also be warm.

The big change comes on Friday.

A strong north and northwesterly wind will blow the coldest air of the fall into the state by Friday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will fall into the 40s and they will not warm up all weekend.

This weekend we will also see some scattered rain showers, which may mix with snowflakes, even across the Twin Cities metro area.

The cold weather will last into early next week, including Halloween.

Have a great day!

Ken