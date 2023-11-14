Ken Barlow is forecasting 60’s today!

Good Tuesday morning!

Expect warm temperatures to get blown into town today on gusty south winds up to 40 mph at times.

Normally at this time of the year, our average afternoon temperatures are in the lower 40’s…keep that in mind when you see the 7-day forecast just below.

The temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower to middle 60’s and the warm temperatures will last from today through Thursday.

Friday we will see a bit of a cooling, but middle 40’s are still warmer than that normally expected temperature I mentioned above.

The milder than normal weather pattern and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken