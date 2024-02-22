Ken Barlow is forecasting 60-degrees AND light snow in the 7-Day

Good Thursday morning!

The very quiet and mild weather which started on Monday will continue today.

Yesterday, temperatures once again (and for the 13th time this winter) hit 50-degrees!

Today we can expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 40’s once again, thanks to strong partial sunshine and light winds.

Temperatures will fall into the 30’s for highs on Friday. Which is actually “average” for a change!

The weekend will really warm up with a 50-degree temperature possible again by Sunday.

Monday, we can expect temperatures to rise into the upper 50’s to near 60-degrees!

Hang on to your seats. A typically Minnesota weather shift will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday with much colder air and possibly some light snow headed our way.

Have a great day!

Ken