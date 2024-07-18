Ken Barlow is expecting another beauty today

Good Thursday morning!

Today we continue to enjoy the best weather week of the entire summer…so far.

The dew points out there remains low. The way the dew point works is that the higher the number, the more humid it feels. The lower the number, the less humid it feels.

Our dew point has dropped to a summer rock-bottom 53-degrees this morning.

Just a few days ago the dew point was in the tropical lower 70’s.

The wonderful weather will last through Friday as temperatures remain in the 70’s to near 80-degrees.

Some warmer weather, and slightly more humid weather, returns by the weekend.

Although there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, most of the weekend will be rain-free.

Have a great day!

Ken