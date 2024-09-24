Ken Barlow has some summer back in his forecast

Good morning!

Another cool (but normally so) morning is underway with a twist.

This morning some areas may see a quick shower before skies clear once again after 9 am.

The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant.

This typical late September weather will last another day before things start to warm up.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s this afternoon and rise into the middle to upper 70’s on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures accompanied by plenty of sunshine head our way Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures rise to nearly 80-degrees.

Have a great day!

Ken