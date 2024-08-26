Ken Barlow has issued a Forecast First Alert

Good Monday morning!

*A FORECAST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR EXCESSIVE HEAT TODAY AND POTENTIAL SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT*

Hazy, hot and humid today with heat index values of 100 to 105 likely this afternoon and early this evening.

Thunderstorms will develop across Western Minnesota late today and move toward the Twin Cities metro area after dark into the overnight hours.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, although an isolated tornado is possible.

Tuesday will start out a bit damp with lingering showers followed by a midday break. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible again late on Tuesday.

An early peek at the weekend is looking really good!

Have a great day!

Ken