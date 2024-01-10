Ken Barlow has a just a little bit of snow, but a lot of cold in his forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

Our mild winter is about run out of time and take a big turn toward real January weather by tomorrow and Friday into the weekend.

Later today and this evening, as the colder air moves into the area, another ½” of snow may fall and create just a few slick spots overnight and for the morning drive on Thursday.

The colder air will get even colder over the weekend, and we will see the coldest weather of the winter.

The wind will increase on Friday as the colder air moves into the area along with another inch or two of snow possible. The wind will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially across Great Minnesota.

Expect temperatures to remain in the single numbers above zero on both Saturday and Sunday.

The wind on Saturday will make wind chills drop to -15 to -25 at times throughout the day.

Our first subzero temperatures are likely here by Sunday morning.

Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Ken