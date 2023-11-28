Ken Barlow has a big warm up in his forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

It is cold once again this morning.

However, the cold air will not last.

A big warm up will begin today, as afternoon temperatures rise into the lower 30’s and then into the lower 40’s on Wednesday.

The cold air will not be returning during at least the next 6-10 days.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see a light snow Saturday night and early on Sunday.

A big storm is not in the forecast at this point.

Have a great day!

Ken