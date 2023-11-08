Ken Barlow has a 60 in the 7-Day Forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be a slightly milder and slightly brighter day than the days we’ve had so far this week.

A few sprinkles are possible this morning, but a few sunny breaks will develop later this afternoon.

Temperatures today will rise into the 50’s.

A slow cool down is going to begin on Thursday and take us into the first part of the weekend on Veterans Day, which is on Saturday.

On Sunday, another warmup will begin.

We may see our first 60-degree temperature in the Twin Cities by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Ken