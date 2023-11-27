Ken Barlow’s forecast…the cold will not last

Good Monday morning!

After just under ½” of snow (0.4”) fell across the Twin Cities, with higher amounts to the south this weekend, a calmer and very cold Monday is on the way.

The cold air will not last.

Temperatures today will struggle to reach the lower 20’s and the wind will make it feel like single numbers all day.

The cold will stick around tonight, and temperatures will drop into the single numbers with wind chill temperatures ranging from -5 to +5 overnight.

A big warm up will begin on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures rise into the lower 30’s and then into the lower 40’s on Wednesday.

As far as any snow is concerned, we may see some light snow or mix of rain and snow on Sunday.

However, a big storm is not in the forecast at this point.

Have a great day!

Ken