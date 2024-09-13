Ken Barlow expects another nice late summer day

Good Friday morning!

Today will be another very warm day in most parts of the state.

Hazy sunshine and low humidity are once again in the forecast for today.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach into the lower to middle 80’s this afternoon.

The next chance of showers or thunderstorms will come on Saturday, as some of the remnants of once hurricane Francine make their way into the eastern parts of MN and Western WI.

Saturday will also start a streak of muggy days which will take us into next week.

Sunday still looks like the nicer day of the weekend with muggy weather and partial to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

Ken