Keeping my eyes on a weekend rain maker – Chris

Happy Thursday evening to one and all! How’d you like the sunshine today? The added sun helped boost highs to reaching the 50 degree mark, and we’ll see a lot more of that in the coming days. Tonight, look for clear skies with lows in the middle 30s.

Friday will be a lot like today. A cool start, but pleasant afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll begin Saturday with sunshine as well, but changes will brew as the weekend goes on.

The firearm deer hunting opener is this weekend, so I know a lot of folks will be out and about. Throughout Saturday, clouds will increase, and depending on how fast that happens, some highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees. By the late evening, rain drops move in from south to north, with the most widespread rain falling overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will begin with rain drops and clouds early, then a drier afternoon with perhaps a bit of clearing. Highs will hangout in the lower 50s.

While this should bring scattered showers for everyone, this is not a widespread super-soaking rainfall. Most rain totals should range from a quarter to a half an inch. From there, I’m watching another rain maker that arrives late Tuesday.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece