Keep the AC on for one more day

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for October 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Back-to-back days in the 80s are rare in the second half of October! Highs return to the low 80s Monday afternoon from the Twin Cities to the south, even with more clouds. Tuesday is still warm, though highs fall into the low and mid 70s. Honest to goodness rain is likely in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, along with a few rumbles of thunder. In the Twin Cities, we could get grazed by some light rain late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Gusty northwest winds will make Wednesday feel sharply colder, especially in the morning. There is another good chance for light rain on Thursday, plus a warmer day in the mid to upper 60s. We settle into another quiet pattern by the end of the week with fall-like highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.