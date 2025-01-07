January chill continues, but warmer temps and snow chances aren’t far – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all! The January chill has stuck around for a bit, but it’s the kind of cold we Minnesotans know how to handle. Tonight, expect that cold to continue as clouds to roll in. Temperatures will dip down to the single digits for just about everyone.

Tomorrow brings a bit of a brighter note—morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, and we’ll climb to a more tolerable 20 degrees. Wednesday stays seasonably cold with a high of 18. It’s Thursday when things get a least a little interesting: a shot at some light snow showers during the evening and nighttime. Nothing major, but something to appetize the snow lovers a bit.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got a a chance of light snow with a potential clipper Saturday night into Sunday. It’s still too early to call, but you know I’ll keep you in the loop.

As always, enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece