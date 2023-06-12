Isolated T-Storms possible Today near MN/WI border otherwise Warm Week ahead with T-Storms and some could be Strong Friday evening.

Twin Cities will be along a line Today of T-Storms to the east in western Wisconsin and Sunshine to the west. Isolated T-Pleasant possible Today along a line from Stillwater south to Hastings and Rochester and east into western Wisconsin between 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be Breezy this afternoon with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 and temperatures near 80 degree. Warmer temperatures Tuesday in the mid 80s and near 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered T-Storms possible this Friday in the afternoon and some could be Strong then some T-Storms possible Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon. Turns Hot & Muggy for Father’s Day with temperatures in upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Long Range patterns indicating the potential for 95 to 100 degree temperatures in the Twin Cities Tuesday June 20, 2023.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy with Isolated T-Storms in western Wisconsin near Minnesota border 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms in western Wisconsin near Minnesota border 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. is 30%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 64 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………..88 / 68 Hazy Sun & Warmer.

THURSDAY………………..90 / 70 Hazy & Hot.

FRIDAY……………………..83 / 65 Partly Cloudy with PM Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for PM Scattered T-Storms is 70%.

SATURDAY…………………87 / 69 AM Scattered T-Storms then Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

SUNDAY.(Father’s Day)…89 / 70 Hot & Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 79

JONATHAN YUHAS