Isolated T-Storms possible but mainly Sunny.

Upcoming Week will bring risk for T-Storms mainly in the overnight hours otherwise Warm Conditions expected all with highs in the low to mid 70s Today through Tuesday then near 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday. The greatest risk for more widespread Rain/T-Storms is this Saturday May 13 and into Sunday May 14.

A Few Strong T-Storms with Hail will be possible over central and southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota and Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy Skies with Patchy Fog and Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

LOW: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 30%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 56 Degrees. ( Scattered T-Storms / Patchy Fog )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….…..80 / 60 Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sun & Warm. Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%.

THURSDAY………………….……80 / 60 Hazy Sun & Warm.

FRIDAY……………………….…….80 / 60 Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 9pm. Chance for T-Storms after 9pm is 60%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )…….70 / 52 AM Clouds with Scattered Showers & T-Storms then some Clearing in the afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS