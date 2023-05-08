Isolated T-Storms possible but mainly Sunny.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Upcoming Week will bring risk for T-Storms mainly in the overnight hours otherwise Warm Conditions expected all with highs in the low to mid 70s Today through Tuesday then near 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday.  The greatest risk for more widespread Rain/T-Storms is this Saturday May 13 and into Sunday May 14. 

A Few Strong T-Storms with Hail will be possible over central and southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota and Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.      

TODAY:

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Isolated  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  20%.

HIGH:  74  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  Skies  with  Patchy  Fog  and  Isolated  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  30%.

LOW:   56  Degrees.    

Wind:  Light  Winds.

TUESDAY: 

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Scattered  T-Storms  in  the  evening.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  in  the  evening  is  30%.

HIGH:  74  Degrees.  

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   56  Degrees.   (  Scattered  T-Storms  /  Patchy  Fog  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….…..80 / 60  Isolated AM T-Storms otherwise Hazy Sun & Warm. Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%.  

THURSDAY………………….……80 / 60  Hazy Sun & Warm.

FRIDAY……………………….…….80 / 60  Hazy Sun with T-Storms after 9pm.  Chance for T-Storms after 9pm is 60%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.   

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )…….70 / 52  AM Clouds with Scattered Showers & T-Storms then some Clearing in the afternoon.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS