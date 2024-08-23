Isolated T-Showers then Hot and Humid Saturday through Sunday with Strong T-Storms possible Monday night.

Isolated Thunder Showers will be possible in the Twin Cities until 2 p.m. Today but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting expected otherwise Partly Cloudy and turning Humid this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees and South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Muggy Tonight with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph with lows in the mid 60s.

Hazy Sunshine, Warm and Humid on Saturday with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values near 90 degrees. Partly Cloudy and Humid Saturday night with lows in the low 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be Hazy, Hot and Very Humid with highs near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures in the mid 70s with Heat Index Values of 96 to 100 degrees. Warm and Humid Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 70s by Monday morning.

Monday will be Very Humid and Hot with Potential for Rapidly Developing Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall in the late afternoon and evening. Highs Monday in the low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 70s and +100 degree Heat Index Values. Severe T-Storms are possible late Monday afternoon into the evening in the Twin Cities area.

Temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s and T-Storms possible Tuesday night and again Wednesday night.

Thursday will be Hot and Humid with highs in the upper 80s and Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon and early evening that may be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall.

Cooler Labor Day Weekend with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS