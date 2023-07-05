Isolated storms are possible late Tuesday evening, severe weather unlikely

Here’s your Tuesday night forecast for July 4, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Forecast First Alert Day has been canceled for the remainder of Tuesday evening. The morning clouds kept most of eastern Minnesota too stable to see any severe weather. However, some isolated storms are still possible late this evening and early overnight. There could be some isolated interruptions to fireworks displays because of lightning and downpours. Those would be more likely in the south and east metro in the Twin Cities. Once again, if you are going to be out for fireworks tonight, it would be smart to keep an eye on the radar.

Some lingering thundershowers are possible overnight into very early Wednesday morning. Northwest winds drive in cooler and comfortable air Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Highs drop into the upper 70s both days. By the weekend, a big upper-level low will sit over parts of central Canada, spinning rounds of rain and a few storms across Minnesota and Wisconsin. While severe weather is unlikely this weekend, it will keep bringing us chances for rain to chip away at the drought.