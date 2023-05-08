Isolated storm chances continue through the first half of the week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 8, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are two areas of isolated storms Monday evening. The first is east of the Twin Cities, slowly moving through western Wisconsin. Another batch of storms will move across southern Minnesota. Some of these storms get into the south metro from 7:00-10:00 PM. Lightning, downpours, and small hail are possible with these storms.

Isolated rain and thunderstorms are possible overnight, mainly across eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Where there is no rain, more fog develops with the light winds. The pattern of isolated late day and evening storms continues Tuesday, followed by more scattered storms Wednesday evening. Temperatures keep climbing through the middle of the week, reaching 80° in the Twin Cities by Thursday and Friday.

The forecast is challenging through the second half of the week. There will be another slow-moving low meandering through the middle of the country. The jet stream is very weak, so nothing is pushing storm systems. That being said, more isolated storms are possible on Thursday and Friday, though it will be very tough to pinpoint when and where more than a day ahead of time. The low should move over Minnesota by Saturday, bringing the best chances for widespread rain and storms. Some of that could linger into Sunday morning, but Mother’s Day afternoon and evening should be dry, pleasant, and maybe a little breezy.