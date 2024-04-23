Isolated showers, a few downpours, possible through sunset Tuesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 23, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered showers and a couple of downpours are moving through the Twin Cities during the start of the evening commute. You could hear a brief rumble of thunder coming home from work. These scattered showers are possible through about 7:00 PM at the latest. If you are going to be outside this afternoon or evening, you should take an umbrella, or have somewhere to jump inside and stay dry for 10-15 minutes as the rain passes. The sky clears out tonight, and it will be another night where frost and freezes are possible. If you have any early season plants, they need to be covered up or brought inside before bed.

High pressure sits over Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday. Highs tomorrow likely stay in the mid to upper 50s for most, and then climb into the 60s as winds pick up Thursday. The widespread soaking rain and thunderstorms moves in Friday through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon continues to trend to the only dry time this weekend. More rain and storms come through Sunday into Monday morning. All in, from Friday to Monday, another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.