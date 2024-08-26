Intense Heat and Humidity Today followed by Strong to Severe T-Storms Tonight.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR TWIN CITIES FOR HIGH HEAT/HUMIDITY TODAY AND SEVERE T-STORMS TONIGHT:

Today will likely be the Hottest Day of Summer 2024 with highs in the low to mid 90s and Dew Point temperatures in the mid to upper 70s producing Heat Index Values in the low 100s. Skies Today will be Hazy Sunshine with East Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

T-Storms will develop rapidly this afternoon after 4 p.m. in west-central Minnesota including the Alexandria, Willmar, Hutchinson and St.Cloud areas. The T-Storms will have a Significant Risk to produce Tornadoes, +75 mph Winds and Large Hail along with Heavy Downpours of Rain. The T-Storms will then approach the Twin Cities west side by 8 p.m. and again bring a Threat of +75 mph Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall and even Tornado Risk. T-Storms will then move east out of the Twin Cities by 12 a.m. but then another area of T-Storms some Severe will move east toward the Twin Cities around 3 a.m. Tuesday and these T-Storms could have Damaging Winds and produce Flash Flooding. The T-Storms will end by 5 a.m. Tuesday but large puddles could lead to Tuesday morning Rush Hour Delays.

Tuesday will be Cooler with highs in the low 80s and mainly Dry and Less Humid conditions in the afternoon, Wednesday will be Pleasant with highs in the low 80s and Sunshine then T-Storms likely on Thursday and some could be Strong to Severe. Labor Day Weekend Friday through Monday looks good with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies, Low Humidity and highs 75 to 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS