Incredible September warmth this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for September 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe

September will likely go down as record-setting in two ways in the Twin Cities. First, like today, there have been 16 days with highs in the 80s. The record is 18 set in 1908. Highs stay in the mid 80s Saturday, and the low 80s on Sunday. Expect a warm and sunny weekend. If you are counting, that would put this month at 18 days of 80°+. We break the record on Monday, as highs return to the mid 80s.

The other record will be the incredibly dry weather. So far, the metro has received 0.06” of rain this month. I do not see any accumulating rain in the forecast for the Twin Cities through the end of the month, so we likely stay at that number. That would be a record for the driest September on record. We are hurting for some rain, and we will feel that pain through another dry week.