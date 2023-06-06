Improving air quality tonight into tomorrow, comfortable and mainly dry forecast midweek

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Evening Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Our air quality this early evening is still unhealthy for sensitive groups of individuals, such as those with heart or lung issues. Air quality improves overnight into tomorrow, but it could appear somewhat hazy at times still (not dangerous to breath though). With a cold front tracking southward that is stalled west-southwest of the metro, temperatures have been a bit cooler across east-central and northcentral Minnesota into Wisconsin. The smoke from eastern Canadian wildfires also kept our temperatures a little depressed today across eastern MN and Wisconsin where air quality was worse.

Temperatures are hotter to the west and south of this stalled front, and these are also the locations more likely to see storms at times tonight into Wednesday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible across far western Minnesota tomorrow afternoon and evening (mainly before Sunset). Thursday western Minnesota could see isolated storms again, but eastern Minnesota should stay dry. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are in the low-80s, with low humidity.

Friday and Saturday get a bit muggier, with highs back in the mid-80s. Some widely scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday, but it doesn’t look like reliable widespread rain unfortunately. Next week is also look pretty dry.

Have a wonderful night!