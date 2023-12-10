ICY SIDEWALK/SIDE STREETS ALERT THIS SUNDAY IN TWIN CITIES.

ICY SIDEWALK/SIDE STREETS ALERT in Twin Cities and surrounding areas this Sunday morning & afternoon. Re-Freeze from yesterday’s Rain/Snow has left a Significant Hazardous Glaze of Ice on Un-Treated Roads & Sidewalks.

Cloudy Skies & temps mainly Below Freezing (below 32) Today will keep Slippery/Icy Spots on Un-Treated Surfaces into this Sunday afternoon & evening.

Monday will Start with Scattered Icy Spots but Sunshine & Monday afternoon temps in upper 30s should Melt lots of the Icy Spots.

Tuesday is Windy & Colder with highs near 30 degrees and Wind-Chills in upper 10s. Much Warmer rest of the upcoming Week with +40 degree high temperatures Wednesday through Saturday.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Lighter Winds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 32 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 21 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 24 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………30 / 19 Partly Cloud with Colder Gusty Winds.

WEDNESDAY………40 / 30 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

THURSDAY………….45 / 33 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

FRIDAY………………..45 / 33 Cloud & Sun Mix with Sprinkles.

SATURDAY…………..40 / 35 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 17 and 31 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS