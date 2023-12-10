ICY SIDEWALK/SIDE STREETS ALERT THIS SUNDAY IN TWIN CITIES.
ICY SIDEWALK/SIDE STREETS ALERT in Twin Cities and surrounding areas this Sunday morning & afternoon. Re-Freeze from yesterday’s Rain/Snow has left a Significant Hazardous Glaze of Ice on Un-Treated Roads & Sidewalks.
Cloudy Skies & temps mainly Below Freezing (below 32) Today will keep Slippery/Icy Spots on Un-Treated Surfaces into this Sunday afternoon & evening.
Monday will Start with Scattered Icy Spots but Sunshine & Monday afternoon temps in upper 30s should Melt lots of the Icy Spots.
Tuesday is Windy & Colder with highs near 30 degrees and Wind-Chills in upper 10s. Much Warmer rest of the upcoming Week with +40 degree high temperatures Wednesday through Saturday.
TODAY:
Mainly Cloudy with Lighter Winds in the afternoon.
HIGH: 32 Degrees.
Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT:
Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.
LOW: 21 Degrees.
Wind: Light Winds.
MONDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer.
HIGH: 38 Degrees.
Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 24 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
TUESDAY……………30 / 19 Partly Cloud with Colder Gusty Winds.
WEDNESDAY………40 / 30 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.
THURSDAY………….45 / 33 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.
FRIDAY………………..45 / 33 Cloud & Sun Mix with Sprinkles.
SATURDAY…………..40 / 35 Partly Cloudy.
The average low and high for the extended period is 17 and 31 degrees.
JONATHAN YUHAS