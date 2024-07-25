Humidity goes up Thursday night, then the heat starts this weekend

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for July 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Expect more hazy sunshine through the end of the week, as elevated wildfire smoke continues to stream in from Canada. This will not have an impact on air quality, but it will make the sky a duller shade of blue. Humidity starts to ramp up across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin overnight. South winds start to pick up a little more on Friday, sending highs into the mid 80s. The truly hot weather begins this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should reach around 90° in the Twin Cities, with upper 80s and low 90s across all of Minnesota. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. At least there will be gustier south winds to provide some relief from the heat!

The ridge of heat starts to collapse a bit heading into next week. As it does, storm chances increase. The first round of storms is likely Sunday night into Monday, and then another round of storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Both could bring locally heavy rain totals of an inch or two in some of the strongest storms. Despite the chances for rain, highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through next week. This will be the longest stretch of heat in the Twin Cities so far this summer.