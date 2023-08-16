Humid & Windy this afternoon then some Strong T-Storms possible this evening followed by a Cooler Thursday then turns Hot Saturday through Tuesday.

Strong to Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail possible this evening from 7pm to 11pm in the Twin Cities mainly in the suburbs east and south of downtown Minneapolis between 7pm and 10pm. Risk for Severe T-Storms is higher near the Minnesota / Wisconsin border and into western Wisconsin from 8pm to 11pm. The T-Storms will be fast moving and should not last longer than 30 minutes in any one spot.

The Greatest Risk for Severe T-Storms Today will be northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin including the Hibbing, Duluth and North Shore areas between 5pm and 9pm then Hayward, Rice Lake and Eau Claire areas of Wisconsin from 8pm to 11pm.

Twin Cities Weather:

Now – 3 p.m. Hazy Sun and Windy with Southwest Winds at 15 to 20 mph. Temps in upper 80s by 3 p.m. with dew point temps in mid 60s producing Heat Index near 90 degrees by 3 p.m.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Humid with Increasing Clouds and Gusty Southwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph. Temps in upper 80s with dew point temps in mid to upper 60s producing Heat Index near 90 degrees.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Humid with T-Storms developing in a line from Blaine to Minneapolis to Shakopee about 8 p.m. and moving rapidly east with Stronger T-Storms east of I-35 W and into western Wisconsin. Temps will fall into upper 60s by 10 p.m. with dew point temps in low 60s.

11 p.m. Decreasing Clouds and Winds from the Northwest at 15 to 25 mph with Lower Humidity as temps fall into low 60s and dew point temps in mid 50s by 6 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will turn Hot along with Increasing Humidity this upcoming Weekend. Temperatures in the 90s with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s will produce Heat Index Values of 100 to 103 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy, Humid and Warmer.

HIGH: 88 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds and Large Hail then Decreasing Clouds and continued Windy with Lower Humidity and Cooler temperatures. Chance for Scattered T-Storms between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. is 70%.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 15 to 25 mph then Northwest at 15 to 25 mph after 11 p.m.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler with Low Humidity.

HIGH: 76 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 57 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………83 / 68 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Nice.

SATURDAY…………………91 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & more Humid. ( Heat Index 98 degrees )

SUNDAY…………………….93 / 74 Hazy Sunshine & Humid. ( Heat Index 100 degrees )

MONDAY…………………..94 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 102 degrees )

TUESDAY……………………96 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 103 degrees )

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

