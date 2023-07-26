Hot & Very Humid then Strong T-Storms Thursday evening into Friday.

Early morning T-Storms brought ½” to 2” of Rain in the Twin Cities with some spots in Scott County picking up +3” amounts of Rain. Twin Cities now done with the T-Storms Today but T-Storms with Heavy Rain and High Wind Potential will be back in the Twin Cities Thursday evening into Friday morning and some areas could see +2” of Rain along with a Large Hail and Damaging Wind Threat. The Risk for Severe T-Storms in Minnesota Today and Tonight will be in far northern Minnesota along a line from Moorhead to Duluth and points north including Hibbing, International Falls and Bemidji.

Scattered T-Storms will linger through Friday into Saturday with Severe T-Storms possible Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities and south and southeast into Iowa and Wisconsin. Sunday will bring Cooler temperatures in the 80s and Lower Humidity.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Very Humid. FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY ) .

HIGH: 97 Degrees. ( Heat Index 100 to 105 Degrees ) – Record High 100 set in 1955.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY ).

Clear Skies and Very Humid.

LOW: 78 Degrees. ( Heat Index low 80s ).

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY & SEVERE T-STORMS THURSDAY EVENING ) .

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 102 to 106 Degrees ) – Record High 104 set in 1931.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 74 Degrees. ( Strong to Severe T-Storms possible after 9 p.m. )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………..89 / 69 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 66 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY………………………84 / 65 Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.

MONDAY………………….…85 / 66 Spotty T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 40%.

TUESDAY……………………..88 / 70 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS