Hot & Very Humid then Strong T-Storms Thursday evening into Friday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Early morning T-Storms brought ½” to 2” of Rain in the Twin Cities with some spots in Scott County picking up +3” amounts of Rain. Twin Cities now done with the T-Storms Today but T-Storms with Heavy Rain and High Wind Potential will be back in the Twin Cities Thursday evening into Friday morning and some areas could see +2” of Rain along with a Large Hail and Damaging Wind Threat.  The Risk for Severe T-Storms in Minnesota Today and Tonight will be in far northern Minnesota along a line from Moorhead to Duluth and points north including Hibbing, International Falls and Bemidji. 

Scattered T-Storms will linger through Friday into Saturday with Severe T-Storms possible Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities and south and southeast into Iowa and Wisconsin.  Sunday will bring Cooler temperatures in the 80s and Lower Humidity.

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Very  Humid. FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY ) .

HIGH:  97  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  100  to  105  Degrees  ) –  Record  High  100  set  in  1955.

Wind:  Northwest  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY ).

Clear  Skies  and  Very  Humid.  

LOW:   78  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  low  80s  ).     

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph.

THURSDAY: FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER ( HEAT & HIGH HUMIDITY & SEVERE T-STORMS THURSDAY EVENING ) .

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  100  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  102  to  106  Degrees  ) –  Record  High  104  set  in  1931.

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:    

LOW:   74  Degrees.   (  Strong  to  Severe  T-Storms  possible  after  9  p.m.  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………..89 / 69   Hazy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 66  Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms.  Chance for T-Storms is 20%. 

SUNDAY………………………84 / 65  Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.

MONDAY………………….…85 / 66  Spotty T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 40%.

TUESDAY……………………..88 / 70  Partly Cloudy. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

