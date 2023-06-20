Hot Today thru Friday then Weekend T-Storms.

If you feel Hot Today think back to 1 year ago on this date ( June 20, 2022 ) when it was a Record High 101 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Air Quality Alert for Twin Cities Area Today through Thursday June 22 from 12pm to 9pm for High Levels of Ozone Pollution which will be Unhealthy for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Hot Weather continues in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs Today through Saturday with Heat Index Values in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. A Cold Front this upcoming weekend ( June 24/25 ) will bring Scattered T-Storms to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday.

T-Storms Saturday could be Strong in western Minnesota during the morning and afternoon then eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities Saturday evening. T-Storms on Sunday will be more Widespread across Minnesota and could also produce Heavy Rainfall in northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be Cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s along with Breezy Conditions next Monday June 26.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine and Hot.

HIGH: 93 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 72 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY: ( SUMMER BEGINS AT 9:58 AM )

Hazy Sunshine and Hot.

HIGH: 93 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 73 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………94 / 74 Hazy Sun & Hot.

FRIDAY…………………..94 / 74 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Muggy.

SATURDAY………………90 / 68 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong. Chance for evening T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY………………….82 / 66 Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 80%.

MONDAY…………………84 / 67 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler.

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

JONATHAN YUHAS