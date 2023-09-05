Hot today, thunderstorms early this evening followed by cooler temperatures Wednesday

Today will be the 32nd day above 90 degrees in the Twin Cities this year with highs this afternoon expected in the low 90s with hazy sunshine and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. It will be humid today too with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s producing heat index values in the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity today combined with an incoming cold front will lead to rapid storm development over the Twin Cities especially suburbs east of the Mississippi River after 5 p.m. Some of the T-Storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, brief heavy downpours and even a tornado. The risk for severe T-Storms in the Twin Cities is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., mainly in the eastern suburbs and western Wisconsin including New Richmond, Hudson, River Falls and Prescott from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will again move through the Twin Cities for the morning rush hour from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected. Clouds and northwest winds will bring a much cooler day on Wednesday in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 60s.

JONATHAN YUHAS