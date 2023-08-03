Hot & Humid Today with Isolated T-Storms.

Hot again Today with Humid Conditions and air temperatures will be in the low 90s with Dew Point temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s producing Heat Index Values in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated T-Storms will be again possible in the Twin Cities between 3pm and 8pm and most likely in the suburbs south of the Minnesota River. Isolated T-Storms Today in the Twin Cities will have the potential to produce Gusty Winds and Heavy Rainfall of +1” or more in a short period of time which could cause some brief minor street flooding.

Cooler and Less Humid on Friday but Warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday will become Humid again with air temperatures in the low 80s and Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon and evening and some of the T-Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail. Scattered T-Storms and Clouds will bring Cooler Conditions Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler and Less Humid on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and Dew Point temperatures in the more comfortable 50s.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with Isolated T-Storms possible after 3 p.m. mainly in the south Metro area. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

HIGH: 92 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid to upper 90s )

Wind: Southwest 5 at 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible until 9 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms until 9 p.m. is 30%.

LOW: 70 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and Less Humid but Warm.

HIGH: 89 Degrees.

Wind: East 5 at 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 69 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………….82 / 67 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some of the T-Storms could be Strong to Severe in the afternoon and evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY………………………..75 / 64 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for T-Storms is 70%.

MONDAY……………………….79 / 60 Partly Cloudy, Breezy with Low Humidity.

TUESDAY……………………….80 / 64 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Pleasant.

WEDNESDAY………………….83 / 66 Partly Cloudy & Muggy with Scattered PM T-Storms. Chance for Scattered PM T-Storms is 40%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….83

Average Low…..65

Record High…….99 set in 1941

Record Low….….46 set in 1971

Sunrise:…..…..6:01 a.m.

Sunset:……….8:37 p.m.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV

