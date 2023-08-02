Hot & Humid Today & again Thursday with Isolated T-Storms possible too.

Hot and Humid Today in the Twin Cities with Hazy Sunshine and Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms especially north side of Twin Cities this afternoon and early this evening – only Isolated T-Storms expected but any T-Storm that does form could produce Heavy Downpours of Rain and Hail. Highs Today in the low 90s and Dew Point temperatures around 70 degrees will produce Heat Index Values in the mid 90s.

Hot again on Thursday with Humid Conditions as well as Air temperatures will be in the low 90s with Dew Point temperatures in the upper 60s to 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated T-Storms will be again possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Cooler and Less Humid on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be Humid again with air temperatures in the mid 80s and Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon and evening and some of the T-Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail. Scattered T-Storms and Clouds will bring Cooler Conditions Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler and Less Humid on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and Dew Point temperatures in the more comfortable 50s.