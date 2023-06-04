Hot Day ahead then T-Storms possible Monday

Hot, Hazy and Humid Conditions continue Today with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the low 90s ( Heat Indec values in mid 90s ).

T-Storms will be mostly Spotty and Isolated Monday through Wednesday but any T-Storm will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain greater than 1″, Hail and Gusty Winds. Main time for T-Storms Monday through Wednesday is between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Temperatures this upcoming week will be Slightly Cooler with highs in the 80s and Humidity will be lower Thursday and Friday with Dew Points around 50 degrees ( not Humid ).

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 93 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid 90s ) – Record High 97 set in 2021

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear and Muggy.

LOW: 71 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with Spotty T-Storms possible after 2 p.m. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 2 p.m. is 50%. Heavy Downpours Possible with Spotty T-Storms.

HIGH: 88 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 70 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 50% )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………………..86 / 67 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon & evening & some could produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain – Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon & evening is 40%.

WEDNESDAY……………..84 / 65 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon & evening & some could produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain – Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon & evening is 40%.

THURSDAY…………………83 / 64 Sunny & Less Humid.

FRIDAY……………………..88 / 69 Sunny & Hot but not Humid.

SATURDAY…………………88 / 68 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 76

JONATHAN YUHAS